Chefs Ryan Rondeno and Rae Hairston Announce Exclusive Private Dining Experience in Los Angeles for Mother’s Day

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city where luxury is the lifestyle and culinary artistry is currency, Chef Ryan Rondeno and Chef Rena “Rae” Hairston are delivering their own unforgettable, bespoke private dining experiences this Mother’s Day. Each chef, acclaimed in their own right, brings a unique vision to the table — one rooted in heritage, elegance, and emotion.Chef Ryan Rondeno, a Forbes-featured chef, entrepreneur, and culinary innovator, is best known as the mind behind the popular cooking app FoodCulture and as a cast member of Fox Soul’s Chefs of Color. He’s cooked for some of the biggest names in entertainment — Will Smith, Kevin Durant, Ben Affleck, Common, Cedric the Entertainer, and Tyrese — and his menus showcase his New Orleans roots, elevated with classical French and Italian techniques. Chef Rondeno is also bringing his cookbook , My Creole Cali Kitchen, this summer, introducing Louisiana flavors paired with California cuisine. The cookbook is set to be released on July 8, 2025.“I believe that bringing true New Orleans flavors to Los Angeles sets me apart,” says Rondeno. “I blend global ingredients with California freshness to create something totally unique.”This Mother’s Day, Chef Rondeno unveils a signature brunch menu crafted for the most stylish moms:Passion Fruit MimosaCrispy Oysters with Morita Chile SauceEggs Benedict with Cajun HollandaiseLobster Potato HashWhite Asparagus with Black Lime & HerbsBeignets with White Chocolate & Fresh BerriesWhether on a private rooftop or in the intimacy of your dining room, Rondeno creates an experience that’s nothing short of five-star.Meanwhile, Chef Rae Hairston — currently the personal chef for Floyd Mayweather — brings her signature warmth and soulful edge to her Mother's Day dining experience. With over 15 years of experience, she has mastered the art of blending comfort and luxury into every plate.“My style will take you back to the good times,” Chef Rae says. “When Big Mama was in the kitchen and every bite was made with love.”This Mother’s Day, she introduces LEGENDS & LUXURY: A Mother’s Day Tribute Menu, inspired by the timeless voices of Céline Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross.“Each dish is a tribute to their favorite flavors,” Rae explains. “It’s soulful elegance set to the soundtrack of legends.”Her food is more than nourishment — it’s emotional storytelling, bringing together nostalgia, music, and high-end culinary technique.From Forbes-recognized influence to A-list kitchens, Chef Ryan Rondeno and Chef Rae Hairston are offering two of Los Angeles’ most exclusive and meaningful Mother’s Day dining experiences — where flavor meets legacy, and every bite tells a story.Book now for Mother’s Day and beyond.

