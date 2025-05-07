Taxposium 2025 Tackles AI, Compliance and Practice Growth at Premier Tax Professional Conference

Flagship NATP event returns to Vegas with 40+ sessions designed to help tax pros lead through disruption and thrive in change

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As IRS directives and operations shift, and AI continues to disrupt traditional workflows, tax professionals across the country face growing uncertainty and complexity. Taxposium 2025 , hosted by the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), is a timely and essential experience designed to help practitioners navigate these seismic changes with clarity and confidence.Held July 21-23, 2025, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the event is expected to attract hundreds of CPAs, EAs and other preparers from around the country for three days of education, strategy and community-building.This year's theme, "Thrive Amidst Change," reflects the urgent need for forward-looking, adaptable tax professionals who can anticipate the impact of ongoing regulatory flux and technological innovation. With more than 40 sessions covering everything from generative AI tools and potential tax law change to IRS audit trends, digital assets and multi-entity tax planning, the agenda is built for relevance and resilience.Taxposium’s keynote speaker is award-winning author and trend forecaster Michael McQueen, who will equip tax professionals with the insights and tools needed to stay competitive, relevant and future-ready. Other featured instructors include IRS veterans, law firm partners, fintech founders and nationally recognized CPAs.“This isn’t just about compliance and earning CPE. It’s about leadership and the future of the tax industry,” said Scott Artman, CEO of NATP. “Tax professionals today need more than technical updates. They need to evolve alongside an industry in flux. Taxposium 2025 is built to deliver those tools.”In addition to technical breakout sessions, the event will feature a practitioner panel on building a profitable and balanced tax practice, cybersecurity workshops and a hands-on look at tax AI applications, including ChatGPT and Blue J.Media credential opportunity: NATP is offering limited media passes and early access to speaker interviews. For press inquiries, event coverage or expert commentary on top tax issues for 2025, contact Samantha Strong, NATP PR manager.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity, and professionalism. . NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert? Tom O’Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

