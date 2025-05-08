Guardian Recovery Announces the Opening of Southern Maine Recovery Center in Westbrook, ME

Guardian Recovery, a leading provider of substance use disorder and mental health treatment announces the grand opening of Southern Maine Recovery Center.

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery , a leading provider of substance use disorder and mental health treatment for adults and adolescents, is proud to announce the grand opening of Southern Maine Recovery Center, located at 271 Cumberland Street, Westbrook, ME 04092.Southern Maine Recovery Center offers a transformative, low-intensity residential program designed as a vital bridge between intensive treatment and independent living. This new facility represents Guardian Recovery’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality, individualized care across its network of 21 locations in seven states, as well as through virtual treatment options.“At Southern Maine Recovery, we recognize that the journey to lasting recovery is unique for every individual. Our program is more than a transition—it’s a supportive, home-like environment where clients can build confidence, develop real-world skills, and prepare for independent living, all while benefiting from 24/7 professional support”, said DJ Prince, Vice President of Marketing at Guardian Recovery.The center’s approach transcends traditional recovery programming by focusing on highly personalized care paths that evolve with each client’s progress.Through careful assessment and continuous monitoring, the expert clinical team adapts treatment plans to match each individual’s growing capabilities, ensuring that clients are consistently challenged and supported as they move forward in their recovery journey. What sets Southern Maine Recovery Center apart is its commitment to integrated healing. The program combines evidence-based clinical practices with practical skill-building, preparing clients not just to maintain sobriety, but to thrive in all areas of life.Strong connections with Guardian Recovery’s broader network ensure a seamless continuation of care, building upon the foundation established in previous treatment settings.“We are dedicated to providing a transformative experience that empowers our clients to achieve lasting recovery and independence. Southern Maine Recovery Center is a testament to our mission of delivering compassionate, individualized care that addresses every aspect of recovery”, added DJ Prince.For more information about Southern Maine Recovery Center or to schedule a tour, please visit Guardianrecovery.com and contact the admissions advisors.

