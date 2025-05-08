Guardian Recovery Welcomes Ross Bacon as Vice President of Business Development

Guardian Recovery announces the appointment of Ross Bacon as Vice President of Business Development bringing valuable expertise to support continued growth.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery announces the appointment of Ross Bacon as Vice President of Business Development, bringing valuable expertise to support the organization's continued growth and mission to provide exceptional mental health and substance use disorder treatment for adults and adolescents.In his new role, Bacon will focus on expanding Guardian Recovery's national relationships and building strong partnerships with referral sources across the healthcare continuum. His vision centers on creating a cohesive business development team fostering deep connections with diverse referents while implementing innovative strategies to enhance access to care."I am excited to join the Guardian Recovery team to expand our relationships across the country to help those struggling with mental health and/or substance use disorders. The past 2 months have further excited me to be able to be a part of a team that is so committed to helping people and creating programs they would want to send their loved ones to. My vision for a business development team is to create a team of people working together to foster deep relationships with all types of referents. As we move forward, my focus will be on building strong partnerships and leveraging innovative strategies that align with this vision", says Ross Bacon.This strategic appointment comes as Guardian Recovery continues its rapid expansion across multiple states, with treatment facilities now operating in Maine, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Texas. Guardian Recovery continues to expand its insurance network partnerships and broaden treatment services for both adults and adolescents.Guardian Recovery's philosophy centers on providing client-focused care that meets individuals exactly where they are in their recovery journey and views healing as a lifelong process that begins with treatment, guiding clients toward becoming the strong, capable individuals they were meant to be.With diverse treatment offerings across its national network, Guardian Recovery develops personalized treatment plans honoring each client's unique goals, needs, and preferences. The clinical teams leverage advanced technology alongside traditional and holistic therapies to create effective recovery pathways.For more information about Guardian Recovery's expanding services or treatment locations, contact their admissions team directly.

