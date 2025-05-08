Guardian Recovery Announces Rebranding of Immersion Facilities in South Florida

Guardian Recovery announces the rebranding of two key treatment facilities in South Florida to further unify its expansive network of treatment facilities.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery announces the rebranding of two key treatment facilities in South Florida to further unify its expansive network of substance use disorder and mental health treatment centers. Immersion Recovery Center in Delray Beach will now operate as Guardian Recovery - Immersion Outpatient, while Immersion Residential in Boynton Beach will become Guardian Recovery - Immersion Residential.This rebranding reflects Guardian Recovery's strategic initiative to create a more cohesive identity across its treatment network while maintaining the distinctive therapeutic approaches that have made these facilities successful and signature treatment facilities for the South Florida community. Both locations will continue to deliver their signature evidence-based clinical and medical care combined with a fully immersive 12-step model.These facilities will continue to maintain their unique three-phase approach to treating substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders. This comprehensive methodology begins with detoxification and residential treatment focused on stabilization, progresses through partial hospitalization treatment centered on therapy and motivation, and culminates in reintegration through outpatient care. This phased approach has demonstrated effectiveness in promoting long-term recovery outcomes. Virtual treatment options are also available to Florida residents for those needing greater flexibility and access to care.The newly renamed facilities offer a diverse array of medical and clinical treatments tailored to meet individual client needs. Understanding that recovery is not one-size-fits-all, these centers employ top therapists providing various therapeutic modalities. For clients with dual-diagnosis conditions, regular psychiatric and medical support remains available through the expert treatment team.For more information about Guardian Recovery's South Florida treatment facilities or their comprehensive treatment programs, contact their admissions team directly.

