Grace Hopper Celebration 2025 hosted by AnitaB.org Opens Registration and Call for Participation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnitaB.org, a nonprofit committed to fostering opportunity in technology, has officially opened registration and its call for participation for Grace Hopper Celebration 2025 (GHC), taking place November 4–7 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. This year’s event will convene more than 30,000 attendees and feature 600+ speakers, offering a cross-disciplinary platform where bold ideas, inclusive leadership, and forward-thinking solutions take center stage.

GHC is widely recognized as the largest gathering of technologists focused on creating equitable futures. This year’s theme, “Unbound,” explores what becomes possible when constraints are removed — not just for individuals, but for entire industries. The future of tech is not just inclusive — it’s collaborative. “Unbound represents a mindset shift,” said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. “When we empower technologists of all identities, experiences, and backgrounds, we unlock innovation that benefits entire systems. Inclusion isn’t a checkbox — it’s a catalyst.”

Founded in 1994 to honor computing pioneer Grace Hopper, the annual celebration has evolved into a global engine for talent, entrepreneurship, and thought leadership. With today’s rapidly changing workforce, GHC aims to provide the tools, mentorship, and visibility required for individuals and organizations to thrive — while building a tech sector that reflects the diversity of the world it serves.

This Year’s Programming Will Emphasize:

• Wealth-building and economic mobility in tech

• Entrepreneurship and funding access for underrepresented founders

• Cross-industry innovation through diverse collaboration

• Personal branding, visibility, and long-term career strategy

• Actionable frameworks for inclusive leadership and systems change

Designed to support technologists at every career stage — from students and first-time job seekers to founders and C-suite executives — the event will provide a variety of session formats that prioritize learning, connection, and impact.

Key Features of GHC:

• The Talent & Tech Expo: A hub for engaging with industry leaders, discovering open roles, and experiencing the future of emerging technologies.

• The AnitaB.org PitcHER™ Competition: Eight startup founders will pitch innovative, early-stage ventures for the chance to secure a share of $100,000 in funding.

• The Abie Awards: Celebrating individuals who are not only advancing technology but also reshaping its culture — proving that impact thrives where equity is prioritized.

• Keynotes and Visionary Talks: Global thought leaders will take the stage to discuss the future of work, the ethics of AI, the responsibility of innovation, and more.

• Breakout Tracks: Deep dives into today’s most relevant issues, including cybersecurity, design thinking, product development, accessibility, and climate tech.

• Community Lounge & Braindates: Facilitated one-on-one or group discussions that bring peers together to exchange ideas, share expertise, and solve problems collaboratively.

The Call for Participation invites technologists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and advocates to propose workshops, talks, or panels. It’s a chance to not only grow your professional portfolio, but to contribute meaningfully to a shared mission of sustainable progress.

Register today or submit a speaker proposal at https://ghc.anitab.org. For year-round programming and further ways to engage, visit AnitaB.org.

About AnitaB.org

Known for its various programs connecting, guiding, and inspiring leaders in tech, as well as their annual Grace Hopper Celebration, AnitaB.org is a global leader dedicated to empowering women and allies in advancing their careers. As a solution-oriented convener, the nonprofit creates opportunities that drive growth, ensuring their community is seen, heard, and equipped to achieve successful career longevity. The AnitaB.org mission is to get their community skilled, hired, promoted, paid, and funded in tech so that they can thrive, lead, and drive innovation for a more impartial and sustainable future. What sets the organization apart is its role as a change agent of the status quo and prioritizing the humanity in every individual.

