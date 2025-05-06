2025 Providence Maritime Welding Competition Showcases Student Talent and Career Pathways in Shipbuilding

First Place- Cooper Senecal Second Place - Luis Sousa Third Place - Patrick Hull

PMFG's Maritime Welding competition brought together students, educators, and industry leaders highlighting opportunities in shipbuilding & manufacturing.

For all of you who have chosen welding, you have chosen wisely.” — Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, Brett Smiley

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Providence Maritime Welding Competition brought together students, educators, and industry leaders to highlight opportunities in submarine shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing. Hosted at Providence Career and Technical Academy, the event was a collaborative effort supported by the Submarine Industrial Base, the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, Project MFG, the Office of Career and Technical Education in Providence, and key partners including SENEDIA–The Alliance for Defense Tech, Talent, and Innovation, and General Dynamics Electric Boat.Eighteen students from six local high schools competed in a two-hour welding and fabrication challenge, demonstrating their ability to weld a surfacing submarine. Cooper Senecal of Chariho Career and Technical High School earned first place, followed by Luis Sousa of Diman Regional Vocational High School in second, and Patrick Hull of Chariho in third. An honorable mention went to Gabryel DaSilva from Providence Career and Technical Academy.The top two winners have earned an expenses-paid trip to Michigan this June to represent Rhode Island at Project MFG’s National Maritime Welding Competition. In addition to the competition, over 125 students explored hands-on exhibits and met directly with industry professionals at the Career Exploration Event.“Today I want you to have fun, I want you to learn, and I want you to ask as many questions as possible—because this is about your future,” said Providence Superintendent Dr. Javier Montanez.Providence Mayor Brett Smiley encouraged students to explore career paths in welding and shipbuilding:“You may not know it now, but there are submarine orders in place today that can sustain your career for decades. This is your time, in high school, to figure out what you enjoy, what you're good at, and begin building a path toward financial independence.”This event allowed students to learn about the high-skill, high-tech, high-wage careers in submarine shipbuilding and also have them the chance to connect with innovative companies and industry leaders in the submarine shipbuilding supply chain. General Dynamics Electric Boat, a key sponsor of the event, helped to connect students to the defense manufacturing industry through their inflatable submarine classroom and an advanced manufacturing trailer through their partnership with EASTCONN.“For all of you who have chosen welding, you have chosen wisely.” Said Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, Brett Smiley, “You guys don’t know this, but there are submarine orders that are in place today that will keep you employed for your entire career. You don’t have to worry about these jobs going away,” “So, this is your time, in high school, to participate in events like these to figure out what it is you like, what it is that you’re good at, and anchor on to a pathway that will take you on to a life of financial independence.”Once the competition has ended, the students will have the chance to listen to some pristine Keynote Speakers, including Commander Matthew Bouwense from the U.S Navy. “Our submarines are one of America’s most potent advantages. They go where others cannot. They gather intelligence where satellites cannot see. They deter potential enemies from thinking they can act with impunity. And if needed, can hit an enemy before they hit us,” said Bouwense. “Every weld laid down, every hull out tradesmen construct, every ship they send to sea, it matters. The submarines made by individuals with your skills and talents will help ensure peace for tomorrow.”Next week, Project MFG, General Dynamics Electric Boat, and SENEDIA will take the competition and Career Discovery Event to Manchester, New Hampshire, with a similar event on Monday, 12 May, at Manchester Community College.ABOUT PROJECT MFG: Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector, and government to expand the U.S. industrial base workforce. www.projectmfg.com SENEDIA, the alliance for defense tech, talent, and innovation, is a catalyst for thought leadership, technical innovation, and workforce development. SENEDIA connects, convenes, and partners across the industry to support talent, innovation, and growth. For more information on SENEDIA, please visit www.SENEDIA.org ABOUT GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT:General Dynamics Electric Boat, established in 1899, has established standards of excellence in the design, construction and lifecycle support of submarines for the U.S. Navy.

