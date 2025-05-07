New Podcast Features Businesswomen Sharing Personal Journeys

Businesswomen Talking Logo

To encourage women business leaders and future owners around Michigan, Foster Swift has launched the monthly storytelling podcast: Businesswomen Talking.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have you been inspired to start your own business? What goals do you hope to achieve as an entrepreneur or a leader?According to 2024 Statistics from the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Office of Advocacy, women own more than 12 million small businesses across the country, employing over 10.7 million workers and contributing nearly 2 trillion in total sales annually to the economy.To encourage women business leaders and future owners in Greater Lansing and around Michigan, Foster Swift has launched the monthly storytelling podcast: Businesswomen Talking. Each episode features a special guest, a local businesswomen leader or owner sharing their personal experiences such as how they got started, difficulties they have faced along the way and other insight.Hosted by business attorneys, Amanda Dernovshek and Lindsey Mead, this podcast will also address a number of legal topics that can pose hinderances for business owners such as succession planning, IP protection and entity selection/organization.All episodes are available on Foster Swift’s YouTube page as well as the following landing page: fosterswift.com/f-businesswomen-talking-podcast-episodes-resources.html along with other resources. More episodes will be released in the coming months.Podcast hosts Amanda and Lindsey host a quarterly in-person coffee talk to allow attendees to share insights and stories along with legal strategies that are important to a thriving business. Here are the details for the next session:• When: Wednesday, June 4 from 8:30-9:30 AM• Where: Château Coffee Co., Annex Room - 1701 S Waverly Rd., Lansing, MI 48917As a bonus for attending, your coffee order will be on us! If you know you are attending and would like a coffee, please email your name and coffee order to info@fosterswift.com by Monday, June 2. Foster Swift will take care of the cost and place orders with Château so that coffees can be made as attendees arrive.###Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs nearly 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in five locations: Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, and Holland. In 2023, Foster Swift achieved Midsize Mansfield Certified Plus designation by Diversity Lab which recognizes law firms for the inclusivity and transparency of their leadership processes for attorneys. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com

Episode 4: A Discussion with Katie Davis of The Literacy Camp

