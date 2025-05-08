Guardian Recovery's New Pathway Counseling Centers Now In-Network With AmeriHealth

Guardian Recovery announces that their New Pathway Counseling Centers are now in-network with AmeriHealth insurance, expanding access to treatment services.

PINE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery announces that their New Pathway Counseling Centers are now in-network with AmeriHealth insurance, expanding access to vital substance use and mental health treatment services for individuals throughout New Jersey.New Pathway Counseling offers flexible outpatient programming designed to accommodate individuals seeking recovery while maintaining their daily responsibilities. The treatment programs are ideally suited for clients transitioning from higher levels of care or those whose clinical needs can be effectively addressed in an outpatient setting.The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) provides structured treatment with significant scheduling flexibility, incorporating evidence-based therapies and specialized services including the innovative SOARFIT model. This scientific approach unifies body, energy, mind, and spirit to help individuals overcome inner conflict while promoting harmony and sustainable recovery.Understanding that recovery extends beyond formal treatment, New Pathway Counseling places strong emphasis on comprehensive aftercare planning. Each client receives individualized transition support, including detailed guidance and connection to ongoing recovery resources before program completion.The treatment programming integrates individual counseling, group therapy, relapse prevention strategies, and holistic wellness approaches, creating personalized treatment experiences addressing each client's unique recovery needs. New Pathway Counseling's in-network status with AmeriHealth represents Guardian Recovery's ongoing commitment to removing financial barriers to quality substance use disorder and mental health treatment services.For additional information about New Pathway Counseling Center and coverage details through AmeriHealth, contact their admissions team directly.

