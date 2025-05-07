Bitford Digital Founder Jill Ford to Speak and Moderate at Bitcoin 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitford Digital is proud to announce that its co-founder, Jill Ford , will take the stage at Bitcoin 2025 , one of the most anticipated events in the global crypto calendar. Ford will be moderating a high-profile panel featuring Justin Rhedrick, founder of the Bitcoin Transformation Community.Known for her deep industry insight and candid approach, Ford will guide the conversation, helping unpack how Bitcoin is more than a currency — it’s a tool for radical inclusion and economic liberation. As a nationally recognized investor, operator, and thought leader in crypto and mining, Ford is committed to spotlighting people and perspectives that the industry often overlooks.Ford’s presence at Bitcoin 2025 underscores her growing influence as a rising star in the crypto space. Her personal journey — from overcoming significant adversity to founding Bitford Digital — is a story of resilience and innovation. Determined to reshape the Bitcoin mining industry, Ford built Bitford on a foundation of transparency, ethical sourcing, and sustainable practices.“Bitford was born from a desire to bring more integrity into a space where profit can sometimes overshadow principle,” said Ford. “I’m honored to be part of conversations that aim to move our industry forward — and to share a stage with pioneers like Justin Rhedrick.”Bitford Digital continues to make its mark by offering smarter, cleaner, and more compliant solutions for miners navigating the complexities of hardware sourcing and global logistics. As Ford takes the mic at Bitcoin 2025, her voice will represent not just a company, but a movement toward a more accountable future in Bitcoin.“This isn’t just about crypto,” says Ford. “It’s about rebuilding trust, rewriting narratives, and proving what’s possible when we stop gatekeeping financial freedom.”Ford’s role as content host is part of her broader mission at Bitford Digital: to close equity gaps in the digital economy and ensure that historically excluded communities are not just participating in the future of finance — they’re helping lead it.Session Details:Title: Proof of Redemption: From (Prison) Bars to BitcoinStage: Genesis StageDate & Time: May 28, 2025 | 10:30 AM – 11:00 AMSpeaker: Justin Rhedrick – Bitcoin Transformation CommunityHost: Jill Ford – Bitford Digital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.