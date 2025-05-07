Advanced Digital Automotive Group is now the top-ranked agency website in the U.S. for the Google search term “auto repair SEO”.

Our team works relentlessly to deliver measurable results for our clients. Reaching this milestone is not just a win for us—it’s a signal to every auto that we can produce results.” — Paul Donahue, CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group has achieved a major digital milestone, now ranking as the top agency website nationwide on Google for the search term “auto repair SEO.” This ranking reflects the company's leadership in search optimization within the auto repair industry.

Focused exclusively on independent auto repair shops, ADAG's services include SEO, PPC, web development, and reputation management. The agency’s “one-shop-per-market” policy and 90-day performance guarantee further solidify its position as a trusted marketing partner.

A Word from the Owner

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group helps auto repair shops grow through specialized SEO, digital ads, and market exclusivity. They are based at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180, Clearwater, FL 33762.

Legal Disclaimer:

