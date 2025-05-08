Guardian Recovery - Dallas Addiction Center Now In-Network with Magellan Health Insurance

Guardian Recovery's Dallas Addiction Center announces In-network Status With Magellan Health insurance, significantly enhancing treatment accessibility.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery's Dallas Addiction Center announces it is now in-network with Magellan Health insurance, significantly enhancing treatment accessibility for individuals throughout Texas seeking addiction recovery services. This strategic partnership removes financial barriers for Magellan members needing specialized substance use treatment.The newly established Dallas Addiction Center extends Guardian Recovery's renowned addiction and mental health expertise to the Texas region through its comprehensive facility in Plano. The center delivers a complete continuum of care including medical detoxification , residential treatment programming, and structured aftercare support services for individuals battling substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.Featuring advanced evidence-based clinical methodologies, the center creates seamless transitions between detoxification and residential care phases. This integrated approach ensures comprehensive treatment addressing physical dependencies while simultaneously supporting mental, emotional, and spiritual healing throughout the recovery journey.The state-of-the-art residential facility maintains a full complement of medical professionals and clinical specialists providing 24-hour supervision and care. This around-the-clock monitoring creates a secure environment where clients can safely navigate withdrawal symptoms and begin their recovery process with continuous medical support.Located strategically in Plano, Dallas Addiction Center serves individuals throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and surrounding areas seeking effective, compassionate addiction treatment services . For additional information regarding Guardian Recovery's Dallas Addiction Center and specific coverage details through Magellan Health insurance, interested parties may contact the center's admissions department directly.

