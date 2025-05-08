Pine Tree Recovery Center Announces In-Network Status with Carelon/Elevance Insurance

Portland, ME – Pine Tree Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in Maine, announces it is now in-network with Carelon/Elevance insurance.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pine Tree Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in Maine, announces it is now in-network with Carelon/Elevance insurance which is a subsidiary of Anthem, significantly expanding access to its comprehensive care services for individuals seeking recovery from substance use and mental health disorders.

This new insurance partnership allows more individuals to access Pine Tree Recovery Center's highly personalized treatment programs, which include a full continuum of care from medical detoxification and residential treatment to partial hospitalization program (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and innovative virtual treatment options.

Pine Tree Recovery Center offers a serene retreat environment where personalization and community support come together to foster lasting recovery. The center's medical detoxification program prioritizes client safety and comfort during the crucial early stages of recovery, while the residential program provides a secure, holistic healing space designed for comprehensive treatment.

For those requiring flexible treatment options, Pine Tree Recovery Center offers structured PHP services that bridge the gap between inpatient care and outpatient services, along with IOP programs that allow clients to maintain daily responsibilities while receiving intensive support.

Expanding their commitment to accessibility, Pine Tree Recovery Center provides virtual treatment services for adults, matching the comprehensive nature of traditional in-person treatment. The center also extends virtual care to adolescents aged 13-17, addressing both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues through technology-driven approaches.

Located in a peaceful Maine setting, Pine Tree Recovery Center combines clinical excellence with a supportive community atmosphere where individuals can focus entirely on their recovery journey.

For more information about Pine Tree Recovery Center and its newly expanded insurance coverage options, contact their admissions team directly.

About

Guardian Recovery is a leading national behavioral healthcare provider specializing in addiction and mental health treatment. With a mission to deliver personalized, evidence-based care, Guardian Recovery integrates advanced technology, traditional approaches, and holistic therapies to support lifelong healing. The organization serves adults and adolescents with tailored programs designed to meet individuals where they are on their recovery journey.

