New York State Senate Advances Legislation to Support New York Farming for Generations to Come

Associate Dean for Land Grant Affairs for Cornell CALS Julie Suarez said, “Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Hinchey and her colleagues consistently provide an excellent voice in Albany for family farmers, from those farming in rural landscapes to those farming in our cities. Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recognizes both the deep responsibility and the incredible privilege of being New York State’s land-grant partner for almost 160 years, and we look forward to working together to meet the goals of these initiatives — supporting beginning farmers, ensuring everyone has access to healthy, local food, and finding opportunities for our family farmers to be both economically and environmentally sustainable.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “New York Farm Bureau supports the passage of these agriculturally related bills including legislation that supports farm succession planning, expanding market access for farmers, and amending the real property tax exemption for new farm buildings to include buildings used for on-farm processing. We also support legislation establishing a tax credit for farmers who have long practiced land management strategies, such as no-till farming, crop rotation, and cover cropping techniques. Thank you to the Senate for passing this legislation and supporting the ability of New York farmers to provide locally produced food for New York communities.”

Northeast Dairy Producers Association Chair Keith Kimball said, “The viability of family dairy farms is critical to our rural economies, food security, and the health of all New Yorkers. This Farm Package is one of many important steps being taken to protect and invest in farmland and strengthen New York’s dairy industry — from field, to farm, to processor. We appreciate Senate Ag Committee Chair Hinchey and her colleagues’ efforts to support the next generation of farmers, the ongoing science-based environmental stewardship practices on farms, and increased access to nutritious dairy products in every corner of this state.”