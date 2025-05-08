Guardian Recovery Launches Saddle Brook Counseling Center Offering Comprehensive Outpatient Treatment Programs

Guardian Recovery announces the opening of Saddle Brook Counseling Center, a treatment facility providing comprehensive outpatient programs in New Jersey.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery announces the opening of Saddle Brook Counseling Center , a comprehensive treatment facility in Saddle Brook, New Jersey providing outpatient treatment programs for individuals facing mental health or substance use disorders. The center delivers evidence-based therapies tailored to individual needs within a flexible outpatient framework designed to support long-term recovery and personal growth.The new Saddle Brook facility offers both outpatient and intensive outpatient care through specialized programs addressing the unique challenges of substance use and/or mental health disorders. Recognizing the importance of maintaining daily responsibilities during treatment, Guardian Recovery's programs enable clients to continue fulfilling professional and personal commitments while receiving comprehensive care.To enhance accessibility, the Saddle Brook Counseling Center provides virtual treatment options for New Jersey residents, removing potential barriers to receiving quality care regardless of location or scheduling constraints.The Saddle Brook Counseling Center has established strategic partnerships with reputable sober living facilities throughout the area, creating a more comprehensive recovery ecosystem. These collaborations provide safe, supportive living environments where clients can practice recovery skills in real-world settings while participating in Guardian Recovery's treatment programs.Located at 160 Pehle Ave., Suite 100, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663, the center is open 24/7 and offers private rooms with same-day admission capabilities. For more information about Guardian Recovery's new Saddle Brook Counseling Center and its treatment options, contact the admissions team directly.

