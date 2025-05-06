DHS Makes Common Sense Courthouse Arrests of Criminal Illegal Aliens

Arrests include Illegal Aliens Accused of Fleeing the Scene After Running Over and Killing a Man in a Wheelchair, Drug Traffickers, and Violent Criminals

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security rescinded the Biden Administration’s guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions that thwarted law enforcement from carrying out immigration enforcement arrests in courthouses and emboldened criminal illegal aliens.

Arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is safer for law enforcement because these criminals have gone through security and been verified as unarmed.

Unfortunately, as our officers are carrying out enforcement operations across the country to arrest the worst of the worst, they are facing a 413% increase in assaults.

“The ability of law enforcement to make arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is common sense,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It conserves valuable law enforcement resources because they already know where a target will be. It is also safer for our officers and the community. These illegal aliens have gone through security and been screened to not have any weapons. Secretary Noem is empowering law enforcement to use common sense to remove criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

Below are some examples of criminal illegal aliens ICE arrested in and around courthouses across the country.

Fernando Lorenzo-Raymundo

Fernando Lorenzo-Raymundo, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with failing to report a traffic accident involving death. According to local reports, the victim was 58-year-old James McCammon who was crossing the street in his wheelchair when he was hit.

Lorenzo-Raymundo previously pled guilty to battery.

Lorenzo-Raymundo entered the United States illegally in 2013. On March 25, 2024, Border Patrol arrested and released him into the interior of the country.

Juan Carlos Baez

ICE arrested Juan Carlos Baez (also known as “Wilson Martell-Lebron”), a criminal illegal alien who has previous convictions for drug trafficking cocaine and heroin. He was arrested after he departed the Boston Municipal Court on March 27. Since Boston has declared itself a sanctuary jurisdiction and does not honor ICE detainers, the arrest had to take place after he departed the courthouse.

He entered the U.S. illegally on March 27, 2000.

Jean Carlos Brito-Munoz

Jean Carlos Brito-Munoz is an illegal criminal alien charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and carrying firearms in public. A detainer was lodged with the Philadelphia Police Department, but since Philadelphia has declared itself a sanctuary jurisdiction and does not honor ICE detainers, Brito was released from custody without any notice to ICE.

On April 17th, he was arrested by ICE officers and federal partners near the Philadelphia Criminal Justice Center. Brito is in removal proceedings and will remain in ICE custody pending a hearing with an immigration judge.

Teodoro Dominguez-Rodriguez

ICE and federal law enforcement partners coordinated a lawful arrest with the Albemarle General District Court of Teodoro Dominguez-Rodriguez, a violent illegal alien from Honduras with multiple arrests for assault and battery as well as an outstanding order of protection against him. Dominguez will remain in custody pending his removal proceedings.

Carlos Gomez Viuda

Gomez Viuda is a citizen of El Salvador and was arrested by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office in December 2024 for driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended or revoked license and violating probation.

Open border policies allowed this criminal alien to remain in the country. On October 25, 2010, Carlos Gomez Viuda was issued a Notice to Appear by ICE and placed into removal proceedings. On December 21, 2010, an immigration judge in New York, ordered Gomez Viuda removed to El Salvador. On June 6, 2016, the United States Border Patrol arrested Gomez Viuda and processed him as a reinstate.

Ronaldo David Camacho Catana

Ronaldo David Camacho Catana, a criminal illegal alien, was arrested on January 5, 2025, by the Philadelphia Police and charged with driving under the influence. A detainer was lodged with the Philadelphia Police Department, but since Philadelphia declared itself a sanctuary jurisdiction and does not honor ICE detainers, he was released from custody without notice to ICE. He was arrested by ICE and federal partners on March 7 near the Philadelphia Criminal Justice Center.

Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez

During a targeted immigration enforcement operation on Feb. 20 at a courthouse in Nashua, New Hampshire, two officers supporting ICE arrested Arnuel Marquez Colmenarez, an illegal alien from Venezuela as he exited a courthouse elevator. The Venezuelan national was in court to face charges of driving while intoxicated, driving without a license, and failing to provide information after an accident.

Far too many American lives have been lost because of illegal aliens driving drunk, including Sarah Root and the young California couple Anya Varfolomeev and Nicholay Osokin.