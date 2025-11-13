DHS Reveals New Records of Criminal Alien Who Voted Multiple Times in Kansas Elections

Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, states now have access to the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to ensure only Americans vote in American elections

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed more voting records of Jose “Joe” Ceballos-Armendariz, 54, an alien from Mexico, who committed several felonies when he illegally voted in numerous elections in the United States—a felony. The Attorney General of Kansas is prosecuting him for three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury.

Jose “Joe” Ceballos-Armendariz

This is not the first time Ceballos-Armendariz broke our nation’s laws. In 1995, he was convicted of battery.

Ceballos-Armendariz was granted a green card in 1990. He applied for U.S. citizenship in February 2025.

“This alien committed a felony by voting in American elections. If convicted, he will be placed in removal proceedings. President Trump and Secretary Noem gave states access to the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to ensure only Americans vote in American elections,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The SAVE program is a critical tool for state and local governments to safeguard the integrity of elections across the country. Our elections belong to American citizens, not foreign citizens.”

Pictured below are his voter registration forms where he committed a felony by claiming he was a U.S. citizen:

He again committed a felony by lying on his naturalization application that he had never claimed to be a U.S. citizen:

DHS is dedicated to preserving and protecting the integrity of American elections as free, fair and honest elections, unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion as fundamental to maintaining our constitutional republic.

# # #