OPERATION DIRTBAG: ICE Arrests Over 150 Criminal Illegal Alien Sex Predators in Florida Crackdown

President Trump’s use of 287(g) partnerships with local and state law enforcement is a force multiplier helping usher in a Golden Age of law and order

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrests of more than 150 illegal alien sex offenders during a major enforcement surge across the state of Florida. This operation was conducted with our state and local 287(g) law enforcement partners.

The operation targeted child predators, rapists, and violent criminal illegal aliens with convictions including sexual assault of minors, rape, lewd and lascivious conduct, child exploitation, battery, and attempted homicide. In total, more than 230 criminal illegal aliens—including 150 sexual predators—were arrested and are off our streets.

“I call this Operation Dirtbag because these individuals were not just sex offenders, they TARGETED CHILDREN. Some of the charges include sexual assault, battery, attempted homicide. These 150 illegal aliens will be gone and off our streets,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Our kids will be safer. This partnership with Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida is a model we want to replicate across the country.”

Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, the era of catch-and-release is over. Operation Dirtbag, officially known as Operation Criminal Return, exemplifies a new era of law and order: removing the most violent criminal illegal aliens and keeping our children safe.

Some of the worst of the worst dirtbags arrested in this operation include:

Sergio Velazquez Carnero, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of fondling a child.

Victor Julio Silva Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

Vladimir Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a child 12-15 years of age.

Frank Rene Gacita Borges, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for sexual battery of a minor.

Saturnino Duran, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of lewd lascivious behavior with a minor.

Andrii Kurbatov, a criminal illegal alien from Ukraine, convicted for receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

