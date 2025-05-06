Saskatchewan Expands RSV Immunization Program for Infants

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2025

The province is changing its approach to infant Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) immunization to include all infants born one month before and during RSV season, which typically runs annually from October 1 to March 31. Under this new plan, with parental consent, every baby born in Saskatchewan during this time will be eligible to receive a publicly funded immunization in hospital at the time of birth.

"Expanding our RSV immunization program marks a significant step forward in protecting the health of our youngest residents," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "By making this protection universal during RSV season, we are helping to reduce severe outcomes in babies, ease pressure on both emergency departments and inpatient pediatric beds during respiratory season, as well as support the overall capacity of our health system. This investment reflects our commitment to giving Saskatchewan families greater peace of mind and a healthier start for their children."

RSV infects the lungs causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis and can lead to emergency room visits and hospitalization. RSV bronchiolitis is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization of infants worldwide and has a significant impact on caregivers and families. Premature babies and infants with chronic heart or lung disease are at the highest risk of developing severe infections and death.

“We know our smallest patients are often our most vulnerable during the winter months when respiratory illness season is most prominent,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Head of Pediatrics Provincial Department Dr. Terry Klassen said. "The Saskatchewan Health Authority applauds the Government of Saskatchewan for responding to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s (NACI) recommendation and expanding the availability of RSV immunizations for newborns as an additional opportunity to protect infants against severe RSV disease."

The previous program, based on recommendations from the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS), targeted only high-risk children during their first and second RSV seasons using a multi-dose immunization. The new immunization (Beyfortis) requires only a single dose which will cover the infant in their first RSV season. This will also be given to some high-risk infants in their second season.

"The children of Saskatchewan will benefit greatly from our all-infant RSV immunization strategy," SHA's Maternal and Children's Programs Executive Director Kim Woycik said. "The impact of this initiative will help protect our youngest and most vulnerable patients from severe lung infections, as well as ease capacity pressures on our emergency rooms and pediatric units during respiratory season. The RSV immunization program will help spare many parents the distress of seeing their child be hospitalized."

Broader immunity can reduce severe outcomes in infants, helping to protect health system capacity by easing pressure on services and reducing the pediatric hospitalizations typically experienced during respiratory season.

RSV immunization should be considered for all infants born during their first RSV season, and for those with increased risk during their second season. For additional information on RSV immunization, it is best to discuss with your prenatal care team, maternal health care providers while in hospital, or contact your primary health care provider.

