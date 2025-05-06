Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Two To Texas Real Estate Commission

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Kristi Davis and James B. Goodwin to the Texas Real Estate Commission for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. Additionally, the Governor named Mark Woodroof as chair of the board. The Commission's primary purpose is to protect the public in its dealings with real estate brokers and salespersons.

Kristi Davis of Carrollton is a real estate broker and vice president of sales and agent development at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas. Davis is the president of the Board of Directors for the North Texas Real Estate Information Services, a member of the Texas Real Estate Research Center Advisory Committee, and the Texas Real Estate Teachers Association. She previously served on the Board of Directors for MetroTex Association of REALTORS, Texas REALTORS, and the National Association of REALTORS. Davis received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of North Texas.

James B. Goodwin of Austin a real estate broker and owner of JBGoodwin REALTORS. Previously, Goodwin served as a board member and chairman of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Goodwin is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and former director of the Texas REALTORS and the Austin Board of REALTORS. Goodwin received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Mark Woodroof of Houston is CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. He is a member and has served in leadership positions of the National Association of REALTORS, the Texas REALTORS, and the Houston Association of REALTORS. Additionally, he is a member of the Real Estate Business Institute. Woodroof received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of St. Thomas.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.