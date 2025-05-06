Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Denison

TEXAS, May 6 - May 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Denison on May 15. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our vibrant communities and the driving force behind Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. I invite all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend this Governor’s Small Business Summit or one in their region. Together, we will ensure that our small business community continues to thrive as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Denison brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Denison

Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Eisenhower Business Center

2415 S. Austin Ave.

Denison, TX 75020

Session Topics:

Building Your Dream: A Conversation with Entrepreneurs

Access to Financing: Funding a Growing Business

The Small Business Toolkit: Marketing, Cybersecurity, Social Media

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

May 29: Sugar Land

June 12: Hays County

June 26: Bastrop

July 10: Rockport-Fulton

July 24: Waxahachie

August 7: Pharr

August 21: Big Lake

September 11: Eagle Pass

September 25: Carthage

October 9: Dalhart

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused Event)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused Event)

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars

Last week, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas being ranked the Best State for Business for the 21st year in a row by Chief Executive magazine in recognition of the state's business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Additionally, Texas won the 2025 Prosperity Cup awarded by Site Selection magazine to the top-performing state for attracting new business investments, earning Texas the “Triple Crown Trophy” for the best economy in the nation.