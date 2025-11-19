Governor Abbott Congratulates Burleson As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 19 - November 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Burleson for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Burleson’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Burleson on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“I am proud to join Governor Abbott in recognizing Burleson as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Phil King. “Not only is Burleson a great place to live and work, but it’s a destination that welcomes visitors with genuine Texas hospitality. From the charm and history of Old Town to the city’s exciting new developments, Burleson seamlessly blends small-town warmth with big opportunities. Congratulations to the City of Burleson on this outstanding achievement.”

“Congratulations to our great City of Burleson,” said Representative Helen Kerwin. “Burleson is full of life, and I am thrilled to see the rest of Texas taking notice. Whether you’re strolling through Downtown Old Town (our beloved old soul), enjoying the arts at Russell Farm, relaxing at Lost Oak Winery, having a blast at Alley Cats, making memories at Jellystone Water Park, cooling off at the Brick Splashpad, or cheering on teams at Chisenhall Fields — Burleson has something special for every visitor. This Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation celebrates our community’s heart, creativity, and hospitality — and I can’t wait to welcome even more people to experience it. Thank you Governor Abbott and Travel Texas for this amazing opportunity.”

“The City of Burleson’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to its strong leadership and shared vision for growth,” said Representative David Cook. “Located on the southern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Burleson offers a family-oriented environment, great schools, and a thriving economy that makes it an incredible place to live, work, and play. This achievement reflects the hard work of our local leaders, businesses, and families who make Burleson a great place to call home, and I’m proud to represent a city that continues to lead the way in Texas. I want to thank Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the City of Burleson, and everyone who helped make this historic achievement possible.”

“Being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a big win for Burleson,” said Burleson Mayor Chris Fletcher. “Folks already know this is a great place to visit, and now the whole state does too.”

“Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation reflects our city’s commitment to strategic growth and long-term economic vitality,” said Burleson City Manager Tommy Ludwig. “Tourism is an important driver of investment, supporting our local businesses and enhancing Burleson’s reputation as both a destination and a community of choice.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.