Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Aerospace And Aviation Advisory Committee

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Summer Webb and reappointed Aimee Burnett and Sonja Clark to the Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Committee assists in the state’s economic development efforts to recruit and retain aerospace and aviation jobs and investments in Texas.

Summer Webb of Valentine is the deputy director of Launch Site One and the Government Relations Director for the State of Texas for Blue Origin. She is the Mayor of Valentine, a representative for rural communities to the Rio Grande Council of Governments, and a member of the West of the Pecos Texas Cattlewoman. Webb received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy from The University of Texas (UT) at El Paso.

Aimee Burnett of Southlake is vice president of F-35 Business Development at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company. She previously held the role of vice president, Integrated Fighter Group Business Development, and has worked for the company for over 24 years in various positions in Engineering, Operations, and Business Development. She is a member of the Executive Board for the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and a board member of the World Affairs Council Dallas/Fort Worth. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from SMU.

Sonja Clark of Amarillo is the site leader of Bell Textron’s Military and Commercial Aircraft Assembly and Delivery Center. Previously, she had a career in health care as a registered nurse and administrator. Her shift to the aerospace sector occurred in 2006, since then, she has held multiple leadership roles in Environmental, Health & Safety, Human Resources, and Integrated Operations. She is a board member of the Amarillo Area Foundation, West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Foundation, Texas Association of Community Colleges, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, High Plains Food Bank, and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health. Additionally, she is a former board member and former president of the Panhandle Texas Nurses Association and former board chair of the Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Clark received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from WTAMU.