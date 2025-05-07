Neola’s on a Mission to Support Education Policy Engagement

Neola to Present at KASBO 2025 Spring Conference in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neola , Inc., a trusted partner in policy development for school districts across the country, is proud to announce its participation in the Kentucky Association of School Business Officials (KASBO) 2025 Spring Conference, taking place in Louisville on May 8, 2025.As part of its ongoing mission to help schools set direction through expert policy guidance, Neola is working to make school policy more accessible, better understood, and more widely discussed within educational communities. The goal is to move policy out of the shadows and into everyday conversations where it can be shaped by those it affects the most—students, staff, parents, and administrators.By demystifying how policies are created and implemented, Neola empowers district leaders, educators, and stakeholders to actively participate in the policy process. This collaborative approach ensures that policies are not only legally compliant but also tailored to reflect the values, priorities, and evolving needs of individual school communities. When policies are clearly communicated and thoughtfully developed, they become living tools that support success—not just documents filed away.Neola will be co-hosting an engaging and practical session with Givebacks, titled:“Influencing Policy in Your District: How to Make Your Voice Heard”Date: May 8, 2025Location: KASBO 2025 Spring Conference, Louisville, KYThis session will explore:- Where school policies originate and how they are developed- The impact policy has at the district level- How district leaders can elevate their voices in the policy process- Key issues such as crowdfunding policies and guidelines for working with parent-led organizationsWhether you’re new to policy or looking to better influence change in your district, this session will provide clear, actionable insights. Attendees will walk away with a deeper understanding of the policy process and tools to help shape the future of education in their communities.To learn more about Neola’s work or to schedule a time to connect at KASBO, visit neola.com or stop by our session on May 9th.About Neola:Neola is a leading provider of education policy services, partnering with schools to develop and implement comprehensive, up-to-date policies that align with state and federal regulations. With over 40 years of experience, Neola delivers customized policy solutions, leveraging expert guidance to support educational excellence. By fostering strong partnerships, Neola empowers school leaders to navigate legal changes effectively, enabling schools to remain compliant, adaptable, and focused on student success. Learn more at www.neola.com

