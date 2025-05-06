Meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being Scheduled for Thursday

Members of the media are invited to attend the virtual-only meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being on Thursday, May 8.

Gov. Josh Stein established the Advisory Council via executive order. Its mission is to advance North Carolina’s commitment to safe, welcoming and inclusive schools by proposing and implementing solutions to promote school safety and improve student physical, social and emotional well-being. It will advance recommendations, provide guidance to state agencies, work with local communities, and share best practices. The council's first priority is working with the General Assembly to support school systems in implementing policies that will make classrooms cell phone-free.

The Advisory Council is co-chaired by Sen. Sydney Batch, Senate Democratic Leader; Heather Smith, the North Carolina Teacher of the Year who works in Haywood County; and William L. Lassiter, deputy secretary of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@NCPublicSafety/streams. Public comment is accepted online at https://www.ncdps.gov/about-dps/current-initiatives/governors-advisory-council-student-safety-and-well-being/public-comment.

What: Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being

When: Thursday, May 8, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: online https://www.youtube.com/@NCPublicSafety/streams

