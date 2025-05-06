Skillable Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

We owe our success in achieving the certification, as well as our significant market growth over the past year, to the hard work and dedication of our employees. ” — Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Skillable with 95% of employees stating that it’s a great place to work in 2025, 38 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Skillable scored highly for the autonomy offered to employees with 96% of employees stating that “Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.” The culture of the company was also highlighted with 97% of employees feeling welcome when they joined Skillable and 95% stating that “Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.”

Skillable is a remote organization that enables its people to choose the best working environment for their needs while connecting employees globally through virtual holiday celebrations, knowledge-sharing and in-person meetings such as the company summit and team off-sites. Over the last year, Skillable launched its “Giving with Skills” internal skills-sharing initiative where employees can teach their colleagues their hidden skills and passions, including ham radio building, flower arranging and cooking. For each live attendee, Skillable donates to a cause close to each teacher’s heart. Skillable prioritizes the wellbeing and work/life balance of every employee with the work week ending at lunchtime on a Friday and a company week off in the summer.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Skillable stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable said, “We are thrilled to be recognized with the Great Place To Work Certification™ for the fourth consecutive year. We owe our success in achieving the certification, as well as our significant market growth over the past year, to the hard work and dedication of our employees. I am honored to work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry, hearing how our employees are developing new ways to build, design and deploy virtual IT labs, working on cutting-edge skill validation and supporting Skillable customers at user events.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

