Westbrook Middle School STEAM Students Take Flight with WozED Drone Curriculum

Students in grades 5-8 at Westbrook Middle School are—literally—reaching new heights, thanks to an innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) program integrating drone technology.

Under the guidance of STEAM teachers Stephen Moulen and Frank Lynham, students are participating in the WozED Drone Curriculum, a hands-on learning experience that combines aeronautics, problem-solving, and teamwork. It engages students in piloting small, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), while developing critical skills in engineering, physics, and digital literacy. Through a series of structured modules, students learn the fundamentals of drone operation, including pre-flight checklists, basic and advanced maneuvers, and real-world applications of UAV technology.

“The students are not just learning how to fly drones; they’re applying scientific concepts, honing their communications skills, and working collaboratively to complete flight challenges,” Moulen said. “It’s exciting to see their enthusiasm and problem-solving abilities take off—literally and figuratively!”

The drones used in this program were funded by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Teach with Tech grant, which supports innovative technology integration in classrooms across the state. This funding has enabled students to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools that enhance their learning and prepare them for future careers in STEM fields.

As part of the program, students take on various roles, such as pilot-in-command and visual observer, to ensure safe and effective drone operation. They engage in mission-based activities, including navigating obstacle courses, performing precision landings, and even designing delivery systems to transport objects via drone.

Beyond technical skills, the WozED Drone Curriculum also emphasizes responsible drone usage, including discussions on safety regulations, ethical considerations, and the broader impact of UAVs in industries like agriculture, search and rescue, and environmental monitoring.

The hands-on learning approach has proven to be a hit with students.

“I love flying drones because it feels like I’m learning and having fun at the same time,” one 7th-grade participant said. “It’s really cool to see how drones are used in real life and to actually control one myself.”

Westbrook Middle School’s implementation of the WozED Drone Curriculum reflects a growing commitment to providing students with future-ready skills. By integrating drone technology into the STEAM program, the school is preparing students for careers in STEM fields, while fostering creativity, innovation, and critical thinking.

For more information about the WozED Drone Curriculum and its impact on student learning, click here.

