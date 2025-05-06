Bron & Claude Announces HEADLINE Sponsorship and To Exhibit at EPC Show 2025

2025 EPC Show Houston Bron and Claude Headline Sponsor Bron and Claude Logo Bron and Claude Helical Piles Construction Site

North America’s Premier Energy Projects Conference Returns to Houston, TX with Bron & Claude as Headline Sponsor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s Premier Energy Projects Conference Returns to Houston, TX EPC Show 2025 with Bron & Claude as Headline Sponsor

Bron & Claude is proud to announce its HEADLINE Sponsorship and exhibition at the 2025 Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show 2025), set to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Recognized as the premier event for major energy project development, EPC Show 2025 will unite over 4,000 industry professionals, 200+ exhibitors, and 150+ senior-level speakers under one roof. The conference offers a dynamic platform for leaders across engineering, procurement, construction, project execution, technology licensing, permitting, and supply chain management to tackle today’s most pressing energy challenges.

Bron & Claude’s Commitment to Excellence

Bron & Claude will showcase its expertise in heavy civil construction, deep foundation work, and helical pile solutions, emphasizing its commitment to delivering turnkey, high-quality, and safety-focused project management solutions. Visitors are encouraged to meet the Bron & Claude team at Booth #C9 to learn more about how the company is setting new standards across the EPC industry.

“We are excited to join EPC Show 2025 as a Headline Sponsor,” said a spokesperson for Bron & Claude. “This event is an essential platform for advancing the future of energy infrastructure, and we look forward to sharing our latest innovations and building new partnerships.”

In addition to showcasing cutting-edge technologies, EPC Show 2025 will feature exclusive networking opportunities, including business matchmaking services that facilitated over 640+ private meetings at last year’s event. Attendees will also hear from top industry executives, including:

Paul Marsden, President – Energy, Bechtel Corporation

Michael McKelvy, CEO, McDermott International

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes

Jillian Evanko, President & CEO, Chart Industries

Mike Sommers, President & CEO, American Petroleum Institute

Conference Agenda Highlights:

FREE Expo Registration now open

Over 200 exhibitors showcasing innovative solutions

Specialized sessions across five EPC disciplines

Networking with 1,500+ EPC professionals and project owners

About Bron & Claude:

Bron & Claude is a premier nationwide construction company specializing in heavy civil construction, deep foundation work, helical pile solutions, and engineering services. With a focus on safety, precision, and quality, Bron & Claude delivers complete project management solutions from concept to completion, ensuring superior design-build outcomes and top QA/QC compliance. We are Driven to Better the Best.

About EPC Show:

The Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) is the world’s largest gathering focused on major energy infrastructure development. Covering engineering, procurement, construction, permitting, and supply chain topics, EPC Show offers access to over $200 billion in capital projects and fosters connections between industry leaders driving the energy transition forward.

For More info visit www.BronClaude.com or email Info@bronclaude.com

