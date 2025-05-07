Dover, MA Digitizes Permit Process with OpenGov

TOWN OF DOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of handling permits through a fully manual, paper-based system, the Town of Dover, MA sought a digital solution that could improve efficiency and meet rising expectations from residents. The Town found a long-term partner in OpenGov, the leading software provider for government modernization and public transparency.Located 15 miles southwest of Boston, Dover processes more than 1,000 permits annually and has long relied on a paper filing system that siloes information and challenges interdepartmental coordination. Town leaders prioritized finding a solution that offered ease of use, cloud-based configurability, and strong cross-department communication. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its centralized workflows, responsive customer support, and ability to scale across additional departments like the Clerk’s Office and Health Department.By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Dover expects to improve service to residents, increase internal efficiency, and support better record retention. Staff will be able to track permits digitally, collaborate across departments in real time, and eliminate redundancies from rekeying paper forms. The move also aligns with Dover’s broader modernization goals, giving teams the tools they need to deliver timely, transparent service.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement & contract management, tax & revenue collection, budgeting and performance, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

