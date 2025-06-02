Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,838 in the last 365 days.

YU2SHINE Introduces Free mE® EFT Level 2 for Healing Trauma through Alternative Methods

FREE mE EFT

Healing through Grief

Healing creates a strong foundation

YU2SHINE.com

Advancing Emotional Resilience Through Free mE® EFT Level 2

Healing doesn't mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives.”
— Akshay Dubey
BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YU2SHINE proudly introduces Free mE® EFT Level 2. Building on the foundational techniques of Level 1, Free mE® EFT Level 2 delves deeper into subconscious patterns and unresolved trauma using the method's exclusive spiral release model. This model allows practitioners to uncover hidden grief loops and emotional sabotage cycles with quantum precision.

Unlike conventional trauma therapies, Free mE® EFT Level 2 integrates intuitive guidance with energy calibration, teaching students to navigate personal shadows while shifting deeply rooted belief systems. The course introduces additional methodologies for dealing with persistent sadness and grief in a format and vibrational clearing sequences unique to the Free mE® approach.

Scientific evidence supports EFT's use for trauma recovery and nervous system regulation (Church et al., 2023). Level 2 expands this with heart-brain harmonization techniques that bridge emotional memory and cellular healing.

To learn more about Free mE® EFT Levels 1–4 and to enroll, visit freemeeft.com

As a free introduction to this method, individuals are invited to explore MyGiftOffer.com, where they can access the Quantum Leap ebook and a demonstration of Free mE® EFT.

Phil McClure
CMO, YU2SHINE
+1 252-423-6314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

YU2SHINE Introduces Free mE® EFT Level 2 for Healing Trauma through Alternative Methods

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Natural Disasters, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more