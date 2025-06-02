YU2SHINE Introduces Free mE® EFT Level 2 for Healing Trauma through Alternative Methods

FREE mE EFT Healing creates a strong foundation YU2SHINE.com

Advancing Emotional Resilience Through Free mE® EFT Level 2

Healing doesn't mean the damage never existed. It means the damage no longer controls our lives.” — Akshay Dubey

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YU2SHINE proudly introduces Free mE EFT Level 2. Building on the foundational techniques of Level 1, Free mEEFT Level 2 delves deeper into subconscious patterns and unresolved trauma using the method's exclusive spiral release model. This model allows practitioners to uncover hidden grief loops and emotional sabotage cycles with quantum precision.Unlike conventional trauma therapies, Free mEEFT Level 2 integrates intuitive guidance with energy calibration, teaching students to navigate personal shadows while shifting deeply rooted belief systems. The course introduces additional methodologies for dealing with persistent sadness and grief in a format and vibrational clearing sequences unique to the Free mEapproach.Scientific evidence supports EFT's use for trauma recovery and nervous system regulation (Church et al., 2023). Level 2 expands this with heart-brain harmonization techniques that bridge emotional memory and cellular healing.To learn more about Free mEEFT Levels 1–4 and to enroll, visit freemeeft.comAs a free introduction to this method, individuals are invited to explore MyGiftOffer.com, where they can access the Quantum Leap ebook and a demonstration of Free mEEFT.

