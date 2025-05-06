COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATES NATIONAL BEEF MONTH

The month-long celebration recognizes the importance of the beef industry and the people who work in it



AUSTIN – Join Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in celebrating Beef Month this May. Here in Texas, if there’s one thing we know better than almost anyone, it’s cattle. From the rolling plains of the Panhandle to the pastures of the Hill Country, beef isn’t just what’s for dinner—it’s a way of life. Texas has been at the forefront of cattle production for generations, and this success is no coincidence. It stems from the hard work, dedication, and extensive know-how passed down through families who’ve worked this land for centuries.

“Our beef industry contributes over $12 billion annually to Texas and sustains thousands of jobs,” Commissioner Miller emphasized. “But this is about more than money; it’s about values: responsibility and stewardship. Our ranchers are top conservationists in the country. They use science, innovation, and common sense to raise safe, nutritious, sustainably produced beef.”

Packed with protein, iron, and essential nutrients, beef helps keep Texans strong, from the school cafeteria to the family dinner table. Whether it’s brisket smoked low and slow or burgers on the grill at your Memorial Day cookout, beef brings people together and feeds our Texas spirit.

Ways to celebrate National Beef Month:

Enjoy beef: Learn about the industry: Visit a local ranch, learn about different cattle breeds, or participate in educational events. Support local farmers and ranchers: Purchase beef from local producers and restaurants to support the community.

Support GO TEXAN partners throughout Beef Month by enjoying custom meats, jerky, and seasoning. Show gratitude: Thank the people who work in the beef industry for their dedication and hard work.

“I’m proud to stand with our ranchers and celebrate the best beef in the world—Texas beef,” said Miller. “So, this May, when you’re enjoying that ribeye or throwing some fajitas on the grill, remember the folks behind it all. Because in Texas, beef matters. And so do the men and women who raise it.”

For more information on Texas beef, visit the Texas Beef Council.