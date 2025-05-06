Tide Cleaners Marks Milestone with 20th South Florida Location in Boynton Beach

Fresh off the heels of its Cooper City opening, Tide Cleaners is set to open its newest full-service dry cleaning store in Boynton Beach, marking its 20th location in South Florida.

Leading brand in laundry care debuts landmark location with 50% off first-time orders at grand opening

Our vision at Tide Cleaners is simple: ‘Enjoy Life. Not Laundry.’ For over a decade, we’ve been making laundry easier and more accessible for Florida residents.” — Robert Lyons, president and CEO of CCI

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the heels of its Cooper City opening, Tide Cleaners is set to open its newest full-service dry cleaning store in Boynton Beach, marking its 20th location in South Florida. The store is operated by Consolidated Cleaners Inc. (CCI), a local franchisee headquartered in Naples, which now manages 33 locations, 37 delivery routes and 199 locker sites across South Florida, Charlotte, NC and Cincinnati, OH cleaning and pressing over 4 million garments a year.Located at 7395 Boynton Beach Blvd., the new store celebrated its grand opening on March 22nd, offering first-time customers a 50% discount on all services for the first week open. This new location represents another step in Tide Cleaners’ rapid expansion across Florida, from Sarasota to Miami-Dade, as the brand continues its mission to bring premium laundry care and convenience to communities across the state.“Our vision at Tide Cleaners is simple: ‘Enjoy Life. Not Laundry.’ For over a decade, we’ve been making laundry easier and more accessible for Florida residents,” said Robert Lyons, president and CEO of CCI. “After a successful Cooper City launch, we’re ready to bring our services to Boynton Beach as we continue our growth in South Florida.”In just 11 years, CCI has transformed from a single-store operator in Naples to a key franchisee with 20 stores across Florida. With three additional openings planned for early 2025, CCI will also introduce the first Tide Laundromat in the state, further diversifying its offerings to meet the region’s growing demand for accessible, high-quality laundry care.“Tide Cleaners is proud to support CCI’s remarkable growth throughout the Sunshine State,” said Andrew Gibson, CEO of Tide Services. “Their dedication to quality and service is a shining example within our franchise network, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and celebrating this milestone opening.”Recognized eight times as the Tide Franchisee of the Year and eight times as the Rising Tide Award winner, CCI has built its reputation on quality, reliability and a strong community focus. CCI’s workforce is defined by a culture of care and opportunity, with many team members promoted from within. The company also actively supports local communities, providing free laundry services to first responders and disaster-affected residents through Tide Cleaners’ Loads of Hope program, assisting after events like Hurricanes Irma, Ian, and Milton.Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in laundry care, offers a full range of cleaning services, including dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations and specialty care for household goods and wedding dresses. CCI ensures convenient access to these services with carefully chosen locations throughout Florida.For more information, visit tidecleaners.com or explore the Tide Cleaners press kit.Tide Cleaners Florida Locations:Boynton Beach:● 7395 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33437Collier County:● 820 Old Trail Drive, Naples● 8050 Trail Blvd., Naples● 7430 Immokalee Road, #101, Naples● 36 9th St. S., Suite 1, Naples● 4890 Davis Blvd., NaplesLee County:● 6901 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers● 27250 Bay Landing Drive, Bonita Springs● 7001 Cypress Terrace, Fort Myers● 19533 Highland Oaks Drive, EsteroSarasota County:● 4325 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota● 1760 Main St., Sarasota● 8452 Tuttle Ave., SarasotaPalm Beach County:● 9560 Glades Road, Suite 100, Boca Raton● 660 Linton Blvd., Delray Beach● 6950 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton● 390 S. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach● 8990 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm BeachBroward County:● North State Road 7, Parkland● 3800 N. University Drive, Building 2, Suite 201, Cooper CityIf it’s got to be clean, it’s got to be Tide!About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.