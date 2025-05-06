Public Input Meeting – South of I-94 in Valley City

About the Project

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss a transportation plan for the area south of I-94 between exits 292 and 294 in Valley City.

The study is an update to elements of the city’s 2045 Transportation Plan and will evaluate how the area south of I-94 between exits 292 and 294 is growing now and provide guidance for future growth and roadway access.

Meeting Information

When: Thursday, May 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 5:45 p.m.

Where: AmericInn, 280 Winter Show Road, Valley City, ND

Project information and input can be provided by clicking on the link for the ‘Subarea Transportation Study’ at www.valleycity.us/engineers.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email wade.kline@kljeng.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting” in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by May 30, 2025.

Contact

Wade Kline

KLJ Engineering

300 23rd Ave E., Suite 100, West Fargo, ND 58078

Special Accommodation

The City of Valley City will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Gwen Crawford, City Administrator, City of Valley City, at 701-845-8120 or gcrawford@valleycity.us. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

