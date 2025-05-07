Ascribe Co-Founder Charles Baylis Retires Following Decades of Innovation in Text Analytics
Ascribe Co-founder Charles Baylis retires after decades of innovation, leaving a lasting legacy in AI-driven text analytics and cloud-based research tools.
I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the team behind it. I’m confident the future is bright—for our customers, our technology, and the people continuing this work.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Baylis, Co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Ascribe has announced his retirement following a decades-long career marked by innovation, leadership, and a transformative impact on the field of text analytics. He was instrumental in Ascribe’s acquisition by Voxco in 2024, backed by Terminus Capital Partners. Following his retirement, Charles will continue to serve as an advisor to Voxco Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Graff-Radford.
— Charles Baylis
Charles co-founded Ascribe in 1999, driven by a bold vision to create a technology platform that would enable market research coders to code open end comments with greater ease and precision. Reflecting on one of the company’s foundational innovations, Charles shares, “The best design move we made was to offer Ascribe as a software as a service (SaaS) web application. That choice let our customers collaborate globally and no longer worry about software updates on their personal computers.”
Over the years, Charles continued to push the boundaries of innovation, sharing, “Now in its fourth generation, our AI Coder uses large language models and other natural language processing technologies to dramatically improve manual coding.”
Charles has also played a central role in integrating Ascribe’s customer-centric culture and innovations into Voxco’s broader mission, ensuring that Ascribe’s legacy continues to thrive within the combined organization. These technologies now enhance Voxco’s survey platform, enabling organizations to gather and analyze unstructured customer feedback with unprecedented speed and depth.
“Charles has been a true innovator in the research space,” said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO of Voxco. “His early belief in the power of cloud-based platforms and AI-driven analytics helped shape not only how coders analyze data but how organizations uncover and act on customer insights. Charles is a builder of wonderful, loyal teams and a pleasure to work with.”
As he steps away from day-to-day responsibilities, Charles expressed confidence in the future of the combined company: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the team behind it. With the integration of Voxco, our innovations will reach even more market researchers around the world. I’m confident the future is bright—for our customers, our technology, and the people continuing this work.”
About Voxco
Voxco is how anyone can get answers to even the most complex research questions. Our powerful platform brings together advanced survey capabilities, AI-powered text analytics, and exceptional customer service, enabling organizations uncover better insights, faster. That’s why 75% of the top 50 market research firms and global brands in over 40 countries trust Voxco to help them answer anything.
About Terminus Capital Partners
Terminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.
Jennifer Zember
Voxco
+1 514-861-9255
jz@voxco.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.