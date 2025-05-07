Ascribe Co-Founder Charles Baylis Retires Following Decades of Innovation in Text Analytics

About

Voxco is a global leader in multi-channel survey and text analytics technology, empowering organizations to answer even the most complex research questions. Our powerful platform combines advanced survey capabilities across online, phone, and face-to-face channels with cutting-edge text analytics and exceptional customer support—enabling teams to uncover better insights, faster. Voxco recently joined forces with Ascribe, a long-standing leader in text analytics and verbatim coding solutions. With over 25 years of experience and more than 6 billion open-ended responses processed, Ascribe is trusted by the world’s largest market research firms and corporate insight teams. Its advanced AI and natural language processing technologies make the analysis of unstructured feedback both fast and accurate. Together, Voxco and Ascribe deliver a seamless, end-to-end research ecosystem—trusted by 75% of the top 50 market research firms and global brands in over 40 countries to turn data into confident decisions.

