Ascribe Releases Theme Extractor 2.0 and Ask Ascribe: Next-Generation AI-Powered Innovations for Open End Analysis

Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel survey software, helping market research professionals at organizations worldwide gather insights that drive business success. With a comprehensive suite of tools for online, phone, and face-to-face data collection, Voxco enables organizations to reach their audience anytime, anywhere. Recently, Voxco announced joining forces with Ascribe. Ascribe is a leader in text analytics and verbatim coding management systems, specializing in technology solutions that leverage advanced AI and NLP to make the analysis of open-ended comments easy. With over 25 years of experience and having processed over 6 billion responses, Ascribe is trusted by the industry’s largest market research firms and corporate clients globally

