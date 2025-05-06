Powerball Double Play Option Produces Another Big Win

Batesville player wins $50,000 with Powerball Double Play

JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi Lottery players continued their hot streak over the weekend with Powerball and the Double Play option with a winning ticket purchased in Batesville. The player added the Double Play option for $1.00 when the player purchased their $2.00 Powerball ticket. The $3.00 ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Double Play has a separate payout grid from the regular Powerball game making the win worth $50,000. The winning ticket was purchased at R&B Tobacco.

This marks another exciting Double Play win for Mississippi, following the $10 million Double Play jackpot win in Petal in February – the first of its kind in the state and the biggest Mississippi Lottery win to date, and only the fifth time the Double Play jackpot has been hit since it was launched in August 2023. Two days later, a player in Mendenhall took home a $2 million Powerball win.

Double Play is an add-on feature available for an additional $1 per play. It offers players another chance to match their numbers in a second drawing held immediately after the main Powerball drawing, with top prizes up to $10 million. Another optional add-on feature for Powerball is Power Play. By adding Power Play for $1, players can multiply their non-jackpot winning prizes from 2 to 5 times.

For more information on how to play Powerball, Double Play and Power Play, visit www.mslottery.com.

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion

Starting Tuesday, May 6, players can get their hands on three brand-new scratch-offs: Heat Stroke, Blazing Hot Bucks, and Red Hot Cash. Eligible non-winning tickets from the three new scratch-offs can be entered into the Lottery’s latest bonus promotion, Sizzlin’ Summer Cash, for the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 gift cards to $25,000 in cash. The first of six drawings will take place Wednesday, May 21. For full details and entry instructions, visit mslottery.com and click the BONUS PROMOS tab.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $90 million with an estimated cash value of $40.8 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $65 million with an estimated cash value of $29.9 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $32.8 million with an estimated cash value of $15.08 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $273,000.

5/6/25