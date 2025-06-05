Submit Release
Mississippi Match 5 Makes a Millionaire

Largest Jackpot in Game’s History Claimed in Wednesday Night Drawing

JACKSON, Miss. — One lucky Mississippi Lottery player is waking up $1.2 million richer after winning the largest – and first ever seven-figure – Mississippi Match 5 jackpot in the game’s history during Wednesday night’s drawing. 

The winning ticket purchased at 69 Mart in Columbus matched all five numbers drawn — 1-3-11-21-34 — to capture the $1.2 million top prize in the 1,005th draw of the game since it launched in April 2021. It was the 52nd draw since the Match 5 jackpot was last won on April 12, 2025, for $141,000. This marks a historic win, breaking the previous jackpot record of $905,168 won Feb. 7, 2023, on a ticket purchased from Sprint Mart #4136 in West Point and highlights the growing popularity of Mississippi’s exclusive in-state draw game. 

“This is an incredible win for one of our players and a proud moment for the Mississippi Lottery,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. “To see the Match 5 jackpot grow to this level and then be hit is a true testament to the excitement this game brings.”

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. 

The next Mississippi Match 5 drawing will be held at 9:30 p.m. tonight with the jackpot resetting to $50,000. Tickets are $2 with an optional $1 add on feature to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $223 million with an estimated cash value of $99.4 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $44 million with an estimated cash value of $19.7 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $37.4 million with an estimated cash value of $16.75 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. 

