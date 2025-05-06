Oregon Quadruples College Savings Incentive for Young Families, Offering $100 Kickstart

Aiming to provide a stronger foundation for Oregon's youngest learners, the Oregon College Savings Plan (OCSP), a program of the Oregon State Treasury, today announced changes to its long-running community outreach programs. Effective immediately, families opening a new OCSP account for their newborn or kindergartener will receive a $100 deposit – a fourfold increase from the previous $25 offered through the popular Baby Grad and Kinder Grad programs.

This increased investment underscores Treasury's commitment to making higher education more accessible and fostering a college-going culture from the earliest years. Since their inception, Baby Grad (launched in 2018) and Kinder Grad (launched in 2019) have empowered nearly 20,000 Oregon families to begin saving for their children's educational futures.

Families who have opened college savings accounts have collectively saved nearly $200 million, with an average account balance of more than $10,000, demonstrating the strong value Oregonians place on education after high school, and their willingness to start saving when given encouragement to do so.

"The Oregon State Treasury is doing more to help families invest in their children's futures," said Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner. "By increasing the incentive for Baby Grad and Kinder Grad to $100, we are providing families an added boost as they embark on the crucial journey of saving for higher education. At a time when we know many families are struggling to save, this added incentive opens more pathways to opportunity for every young Oregonian."

Research shows that children with dedicated college savings are significantly more likely to pursue higher education. Recognizing this connection, the Baby Grad and Kinder Grad programs were strategically designed to encourage early savings habits, allowing investments more time to grow tax-free. While anyone can contribute to an OCSP account, this incentive is only available for the first account established for an eligible child.

“Boosting the Baby Grad and Kinder Grad incentives to $100 is a tangible way we're empowering families to take that first crucial step towards saving for their child’s future,” stated Ryan Mann, Executive Director of the Oregon Treasury Savings Network. “Any amount that goes towards savings can make a difference for a child’s future. We want to partner with families to help their kids achieve their dreams. We're investing in Oregon’s kids, and in the future prosperity of our state."

The evolution of the Baby Grad and Kinder Grad programs follows a year of strong performance for OCSP, which brought in more than $286 million in contributions to more than 143,000 accounts from across the state, ending 2024 with $3.35 billion in assets under management.