Capital Q Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Lumi to Accelerate the Future of Smart Projection

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q Ventures, a leading early-stage investment firm focused on next-generation technologies, is proud to announce its strategic investment in Lumi, an innovative startup redefining portable projection experiences.With a unique blend of sleek design, intuitive software, and high-performance optics, Lumi is transforming how people consume content at home, on the go, and in shared spaces.Our investment in Lumi reflects our belief in the growing demand for flexible, immersive consumer hardware,” said Michael Quatrini, CEO at Capital Q Ventures. “Lumi isn’t just building a product—they’re creating a lifestyle”.Lumi is thrilled to have Capital Q Ventures on board," said Paul Crandell Co-Founder of Lumi Labs, Inc. "Their consumer hardware expertise and strategic support will be invaluable as we grow our footprint and continue to push the boundaries of mobile visual experiencesAbout Capital Q VenturesCapital Q Ventures is an early-stage agnostic venture capital firm investing in transformative technologies. We back founders building purposeful products with a clear path to commercialization.About LumiLumi designs and manufactures smart, portable projectors that deliver stunning visual experiences anywhere. With a focus on simplicity, performance, and design, Lumi is creating the future of mobile entertainment.

