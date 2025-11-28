Seeds Here Now Adds Barney's Farm and The Cali Connection to Growing Genetics Catalog
The expansion brings:
- 356 new SKUs from Barney's Farm
- 45 new SKUs from The Cali Connection
With these additions, Seeds Here Now's platform now features:
- More than 75 partnered breeders
- Over 7,000 total SKUs
- Over 5,000 verified cannabis strains
This marks a substantial milestone for the company and reinforces its position as the nation's most comprehensive resource for authenticated cannabis genetics.
Strategic Expansion Ahead of Black Friday
The announcement aligns with the company's annual Black Friday Mega Sale, one of the largest cannabis genetics promotions in North America. The addition of two globally recognized breeders adds significant depth and variety to the sale's lineup, offering customers greater access to premium genetics at promotional pricing.
America's Longest-Running Online Seed Bank
Founded in 2010 and operating daily for more than 14 consecutive years, Seeds Here Now remains the most established and trusted seed bank serving U.S. customers. Its focus on breeder relationships, genetic integrity, and customer protection has positioned it as an industry benchmark.
"Adding Barney's Farm and The Cali Connection is a major win for our customers, breeders, and the entire genetics community," said James Bean, Founder of Seeds Here Now. "Our mission has always been to offer verified genetics from the most reputable breeders on the planet. Expanding our catalog at this scale proves we're still leading the industry after more than a decade."
Media Contact
Seeds Here Now
+1 844-697-3337
email us here
