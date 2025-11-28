Seeds Here Now Adds Barney's Farm and The Cali Connection to Growing Genetics Catalog

Barney's Farm and Seeds Here Now partnership brings 356 new strains.Seeds Here Now Buy Cali-Connection and Barneys Farm at Seeds Here Now. Barney's Farm and Seeds Here Now partnership brings 356 new strains.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds Here Now (SeedsHereNow.com), the largest and longest-running online cannabis seed bank in the United States, today announced the addition of two major global breeders — Barney's Farm and The Cali Connection — to its expanding catalog of verified cannabis genetics.The expansion brings:- 356 new SKUs from Barney's Farm- 45 new SKUs from The Cali ConnectionWith these additions, Seeds Here Now's platform now features:- More than 75 partnered breeders- Over 7,000 total SKUs- Over 5,000 verified cannabis strainsThis marks a substantial milestone for the company and reinforces its position as the nation's most comprehensive resource for authenticated cannabis genetics.Strategic Expansion Ahead of Black FridayThe announcement aligns with the company's annual Black Friday Mega Sale, one of the largest cannabis genetics promotions in North America. The addition of two globally recognized breeders adds significant depth and variety to the sale's lineup, offering customers greater access to premium genetics at promotional pricing.America's Longest-Running Online Seed BankFounded in 2010 and operating daily for more than 14 consecutive years, Seeds Here Now remains the most established and trusted seed bank serving U.S. customers. Its focus on breeder relationships, genetic integrity, and customer protection has positioned it as an industry benchmark."Adding Barney's Farm and The Cali Connection is a major win for our customers, breeders, and the entire genetics community," said James Bean, Founder of Seeds Here Now. "Our mission has always been to offer verified genetics from the most reputable breeders on the planet. Expanding our catalog at this scale proves we're still leading the industry after more than a decade."

