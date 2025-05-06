Coryell Roofing Expands Impact with Appointment of Lindsay Dennis, MBA, as Territory Manager for OK, KS, and MO

Coryell Roofing and Construction Logo

Coryell Roofing welcomes Lindsay Dennis, MBA, a client-focused leader with marketing expertise, to lead regional growth across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.

Lindsay’s leadership style reflects the heart of our company—authentic, precise, and people-first...” — Jim Vidmar, Director of Marketing, Coryell Roofing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is proud to announce the appointment of Lindsay Dennis, MBA, as Territory Manager for Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri , reinforcing the company’s commitment to client-focused leadership and strategic regional growth.A seasoned marketing and event planning professional, Lindsay brings a rare combination of creativity, operational precision, and heart-centered leadership to Coryell’s expanding footprint. With a Bachelor’s in Humanities and Art History and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma, she offers both cultural insight and business acumen—qualities that align seamlessly with Coryell’s mission to protect people, property, and policy “Lindsay’s leadership style reflects the heart of our company—authentic, precise, and people-first,” said Jim Vidmar, Director of Marketing at Coryell Roofing. “She brings fresh energy to our team, and we’re confident she will elevate our client experience and strengthen our presence across three key states.”Known for her thoughtful communication style and unmatched ability to “meet people where they are,” Lindsay approaches every client relationship with intentionality, empathy, and a commitment to lasting connection. Her attention to detail and adaptability make her a standout presence in the field, while her sense of humor and collaborative spirit energize every team she joins.Outside of work, Lindsay’s life is a beautiful mix of leadership and joy—she’s a proud mom of three, a devoted community volunteer, and an enthusiastic OKC Thunder fan. Whether traveling, reading, or engaging with clients in the field, she brings a passion for people and a love for learning to everything she does.“Coryell’s reputation for excellence is built on relationships,” Lindsay shared. “I’m honored to join a company that values both professionalism and purpose. My goal is to listen well, serve with heart, and help our clients protect what matters most.”

