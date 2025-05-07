TuxCare Launches Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular and AngularJS

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it now offers Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular 16 , which reached its end-of-life (EOL) on November 8, 2024, and AngularJS 1.8.3 , which reached its EOL on December 31, 2021. The company also plans to support Angular 17 following its EOL that’s slated for later this month and also all previous Angular versions, starting from version 2.Since upgrading Angular and AngularJS can cause breaking changes and compatibility issues with legacy applications, enterprises can often find themselves facing resource-draining analysis requirements, deep code refactoring and full-scale retesting. Although upgrading to the newest version is beneficial for the long term, rushed upgrades increase the risk of application instability and uncontrolled operational disruption. Even well-planned upgrades carry unavoidable costs — including scheduled downtime, resource diversion, and delays to product roadmaps.TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular and AngularJS provides peace of mind by minimizing the risk of security breaches post end of life, guaranteeing patch Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and maintaining compliance with regulations such as PCI and HIPAA – all while allowing the organization to eliminate or delay costly upgrade and migration efforts.“As the leading specialists in long-term security after standard support ends, TuxCare and its new ELS for Angular and AngularJS stand as a notable expansion of our portfolio of ELS services,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased to provide much-needed relief for organizations still using these versions – enabling them to focus on their own business instead of complex and costly upgrades.”TuxCare initially supports core Angular and AngularJS components, but customers can request support for any additional Angular community or AngularJS third-party libraries.For more information on Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular 16 and 17, visit:For more information on Endless Lifecycle support for AngularJS 1.8.3, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

