SUN Bucks EBT Benefit Available to Maine Families Again This Summer

Most eligible children will receive these benefits automatically, but some families will need to apply.

In the summer, many children lose the free and reduced-price meals that they get at school. SUN Bucks provides families with a $120 EBT benefit for each eligible school-aged child to buy groceries when school is out of session.

SUN Bucks is designed to supplement families’ grocery budgets over the summer. Most eligible children will receive these benefits automatically, but some families will need to apply. This program occurs in addition to free meals that children of all ages may access at summer meal sites in their communities.

How SUN Bucks Works

Families will receive a one-time EBT benefit of $120 per eligible child for the summer. The benefits may be used at authorized retailers, such as grocery stores and farmers markets, to purchase healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, meats and other protein sources, whole grains, and dairy.

For children already eligible for SNAP, SUN Bucks will be loaded onto the household’s existing EBT card (also called the Pine Tree Card).

For children who don’t receive SNAP but did previously receive P-EBT or SUN Bucks, the benefit will be loaded onto the previously-issued card.

For children who don’t receive SNAP and didn’t receive SUN Bucks or P-EBT previously, a new Pine Tree Card will be issued.

If a family had an EBT card previously and lost it, a replacement card must be ordered by calling 800-477-7428.

Automatic Enrollment for Most Families

Most children will be automatically enrolled for SUN Bucks and do not need to apply if:

They completed an application for school meal benefit and were found eligible.

They are aged 6-16 and part of a household that already participates in SNAP, FDPIR, TANF, MaineCare at 185% FPL, or are identified as foster, homeless, or migrant by the Office for Family Independence (OFI) or Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS).

Automatically-enrolled households will receive a letter in late spring, and benefits will start in June.

Manual Application for Some Families

Families who haven’t received a letter in the mail by mid-June notifying them of automatic enrollment should consider applying manually for SUN Bucks if:

Their child attends a school that offers the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Program.

The household meets the requirements for free or reduced-price school meal benefit.

To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) SUN Bucks webpage.

Guidance for Special Provision Schools

Community Eligibility Provision: If students are not part of a household that already participates in SNAP, FDPIR, TANF, MaineCare at 185% FPL, or identified as foster, homeless, or migrant by OFI or OCFS, but they do meet the requirements for free or reduced-price meal benefit, they will need to apply for SUN Bucks.



Provision 2: If students are not part of a household that already participates in SNAP, FDPIR, TANF, MaineCare at 185% FPL, or identified as foster, homeless, or migrant by OFI or OCFS, but they do meet the requirements for free or reduced-price meal benefit, most will need to apply for SUN Bucks.

How to Help to Spread the Word

Schools may help to spread the word by sharing information with families about theSUN Bucks program and how they may receive benefits for their children. Suggestions include:

Encourage families with children who will automatically be enrolled to make sure their mailing address is up to date by calling OFI at 855-797-4357.

Tell families to keep an eye out for a letter notifying them of automatic enrollment, a new card in the mail, or a balance increase on their existing card in early June.

Encourage families who haven’t received notice of automatic enrollment by mid-June, but who may have eligible children, to apply.

Please use the below flyers to help spread the word about this important program and direct families to OFI’s SUN Bucks webpage for more information about the program and how to apply. Families may also call OFI at 855-797-4357 and select option 5 to speak with an Eligibility Specialist about SUN Bucks.

SUN Bucks Info Sheet (English) (PDF)

العربية | Français | Español | Português | Lingala | Soomaali | Русский | 简体中文 | Tiếng Việt | Kiswahili | ខ្មែរ | Kinyarwanda

Thank you for helping to raise awareness about this program and ensure that Maine children get the nutrition they need to thrive this summer.