Accelirate Recognized as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelirate, a leader in AI-driven enterprise automation services, today announced its recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. This badge of distinction is awarded to select UiPath partners that have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities, identified high impact use cases, and contributed directly to the evolution of UiPath’s agentic automation solutions The Fast Track Partner badge highlights Accelirate’s commitment to delivering end-to-end intelligent automation solutions by seamlessly orchestrating AI agents, robots, people, AI models, and systems to drive autonomous enterprise processes.This recognition is a testament to Accelirate’s ongoing efforts to help customers integrate intelligent automation across complex, dynamic workflows. With hands-on experience in building advanced AI-powered agents using UiPath platform, Accelirate is enabling businesses to move beyond task-based automation toward smarter, more resilient enterprise operations.As a UiPath Diamond Partner, Accelirate has aligned efforts with UiPath for over eight years, delivering more than 3,200 automation solutions, realizing $300M+ in client ROI, and supporting 100+ joint enterprise clients. Through solutions like the Accelirate Agent Builder, Test Automation Center, and Accelirated Delivery framework, the company leverages UiPath’s platform to orchestrate intelligent agents that streamline operations, improve decision-making, and optimize business outcomes.“Being named a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner reflects our deep investment in helping enterprises prepare for a future led by intelligent agents,” said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO of Accelirate Inc. “Agentic automation is changing how work gets done—from document processing to dynamic workflows. We want to make this shift seamless and impactful for our clients. UiPath is leading the way in establishing an enterprise grade platform for governed, monitored, compliant and reliable agents and we are excited to be early adopters and implementers.”Businesses have long turned to automation to streamline operations, reduce costs, and free up teams for more strategic tasks. However, traditional automation struggles with unstructured or complex processes requiring decision-making. Agentic automation solves this by combining AI, automation, and orchestration—enabling agents to plan, act, and make decisions with minimal human intervention.UiPath is leading the charge with the industry’s first enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation. Its ecosystem enables agents, robots, people, and models to work together to create truly autonomous processes and intelligent decision systems.“I’m thrilled to congratulate Accelirate on its recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner,” said Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UiPath. “Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co-innovating to help solve customer challenges. IDC forecasts a total market opportunity for agentic automation of $14 billion by 2028. As the market rapidly expands, partners can shape it and seize a first mover advantage. Accelirate has earned this distinction by receiving hands-on training with the UiPath PlatformTM for agentic automation and establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers.”About AccelirateAccelirate Inc. is the largest U.S.-based, niche AI-focused automation services provider, specializing in Agentic Automation, Generative AI, RPA, Intelligent Document Processing, and Test Automation. With a global delivery model and deep UiPath expertise, Accelirate empowers clients to reimagine how work gets done—with speed, intelligence, and measurable business results.Accelirate enterprise automation today!Visit us or contact us to get started.

