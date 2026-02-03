Accelirate Announces the Launch of a New, Scalable Product for Denials and Appeals Management in Healthcare

Product for Denials and Appeals Management

Accelirate launches a scalable AI-driven solution that automates denials management while keeping clinicians in control and improving revenue outcomes.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelirate , a leader in intelligent automation and agent-based enterprise solutions, is set to introduce a new product designed to change how healthcare organizations manage denials and appeals. The product will be unveiled during a live virtual event, “Denials Execution, Modernized – The Unified Appeals Lifecycle, from Capture to Recovery,” on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 10:30 PM (local time).For years, denials management has been one of the most manual, time-consuming, and frustrating parts of the revenue cycle. Appeals depend heavily on chart reviews, document gathering, and repetitive letter writing, often performed by highly skilled clinical staff. As denial volumes rise, teams face difficulties managing; recoverable revenue is left on the table, and leaders lack clear visibility into what’s really driving denials.The product has been built specifically to address these challenges.Rather than automating isolated tasks, the platform takes a full-lifecycle approach to denials and appeals, bringing together intelligent agents that work across capture, classification, appeal preparation, submission, follow-up, and resolution. The result is a more connected, consistent, and scalable way to manage denials without sacrificing clinical oversight or compliance.“Denials teams are stretched thin, and the traditional tools haven’t kept pace with today’s volume and complexity,” said Harsh Thakar, COO, Accelirate. “We built this solution based on how denials actually happen in the real world and across payers, systems, and clinical workflows. It’s not just about doing things faster. It’s about doing them better, with less strain on people and more confidence in the outcome.”The product is designed with human-in-the-loop governance at its core. Intelligent agents handle time-intensive work such as denial intake, classification, documentation gathering, and draft appeal creation, while appeals nurses and reviewers remain in control of clinical judgment and final decisions. This allows clinical teams to spend more time reviewing and less time chasing paperwork.Leadership teams also benefit from improved visibility. Built-in insights help surface denial trends, identify root causes, and track appeal outcomes, shifting denials management from a reactive process to one that supports long-term improvement and prevention.“At scale, denials management shouldn’t require constantly adding headcount,” said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO and Co-founder, Accelirate. “This is about giving organizations a way to grow appeal volume, improve recovery, and reduce burnout without linear cost increases.”The product name and full feature details will be revealed during the live launch event.PRODUCT LAUNCH EVENT DETAILSDenials Execution, Modernized – The Unified Appeals Lifecycle, from Capture to RecoveryDate: Wednesday, February 18, 2026Time: 10:30 PM (local time)Register here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7421910318605451264/ About AccelirateAccelirate is a U.S.-based leader in intelligent automation and agent-driven enterprise solutions. The company helps healthcare and enterprise organizations modernize complex operations, improve outcomes, and drive measurable ROI through practical, scalable automation.

