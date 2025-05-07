Orange County Plastic Surgeon Shares Six Tips for Mommy Makeover Preparation

Orange County plastic surgeon Daniel Mills, MD, FACS provides Mommy Makeover patients with six preoperative steps to follow for top-tier results.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Mills, MD, FACS – a board-certified plastic surgeon in Orange County – emphasizes that thorough preparation is essential for achieving optimal results and experiencing a smooth recovery from a Mommy Makeover . This comprehensive, personalized treatment typically combines procedures such as abdominoplasty, liposuction, and breast enhancement (e.g., breast lift surgery) to address changes following childbirth, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and motherhood.To maximize safety and enhance outcomes, Dr. Mills encourages patients considering a Mommy Makeover to take the following steps:• Achieve and maintain a stable weight. Dr. Mills advises patients to reach and maintain a healthy weight – ideally as close as possible to their target weight – prior to undergoing surgery. He explains that good overall health can lower surgical risks, while significant postoperative weight fluctuations may compromise the quality and longevity of the effects.• Discontinue smoking. Dr. Mills stresses the importance of smoking cessation in the weeks before and after surgery. Nicotine use, he says, can impair blood flow, delay healing, and increase the risk of surgical complications.• Review medications and supplements. For their initial consultation, Dr. Mills instructs patients to provide a comprehensive list of all current medications, supplements, and herbal products. Certain substances, he explains, may need to be adjusted or temporarily discontinued. Additionally, Dr. Mills recommends that patients fill any necessary prescriptions in advance to avoid the added burden of managing this task while they heal.• Arrange for postoperative support. As mobility and lifting will likely be restricted during the early recovery period, Dr. Mills advises patients to plan for assistance with childcare, household responsibilities, and transportation.• Prepare the home for recovery. Setting up a recovery area ahead of time can facilitate a smoother healing process. As such, Dr. Mills recommends organizing necessary items (such as medications, water, food, and entertainment) to avoid unnecessary strain after surgery.• Follow detailed preoperative instructions. Dr. Mills emphasizes that patients will receive specific preoperative guidelines regarding medication management and postoperative care protocols. Strict adherence to these instructions, he notes, is critical for reducing complications and promoting optimal healing.Moreover, Dr. Mills advocates that individuals seeking a Mommy Makeover only trust their care to a qualified, reputable plastic surgeon. In his professional experience, board certification, extensive training, and surgical expertise are essential for patient safety and optimal results.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel C. Mills has more than 30 years of clinical experience performing aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. A Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, he is a former President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons. His contributions include the development of the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN), a data-driven tool designed to support quality improvement in aesthetic surgery, and refinement of the TransAxillary SubPectoral Augmentation (TASPA) technique to improve aesthetic outcomes and minimize scarring in breast augmentation. Dr. Mills maintains an active surgical practice and presents regularly at national and international conventions. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Mills and his practice, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.orangecountybreast.com/latest-news/orange-county-plastic-surgeon-shares-six-tips-for-mommy-makeover-preparation/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.