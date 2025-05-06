Survitec Acquires NOHA Marine Fire Service to Expand Nordic Footprint

Survitec has acquired NOHA Marine Fire Safety Service to expand Nordic footprint.

ELLESMERE PORT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Survitec, a global leader in Survival Technology, has completed the acquisition of NOHA’s Marine Fire Service business in Norway. This move significantly expands its presence and service capabilities in the Nordic region.Previously a subsidiary of NOHA Norway AS, the maritime fire service department operated a dedicated service station in Ålesund and brings with it a team of seven highly skilled fire safety specialists. These colleagues now join Survitec, reinforcing the company’s position as a full-service provider of marine safety solutions in Norway.“Norway is a strategic growth market for Survitec, and this acquisition underlines our continued investment in providing customers with comprehensive, integrated safety solutions,” said Eric Herman, Executive Managing Director - Marine Europe, Survitec. “By welcoming the NOHA marine fire service team into our business, we are not only expanding our service capacity, we are also gaining decades of specialist knowledge and an exceptional reputation for customer service that will directly benefit our customers.”Ålesund is a recognised centre of excellence for Survitec, known for its Brude Marine Evacuation Systems (MES), liferafts, and critical safety and survival solutions servicing the ferry and offshore market in the Nordics. Integrating marine fire service operations, particularly Water Mist systems, into this hub enables the creation of a single, highly efficient operational base, allowing Survitec to deliver a comprehensive range of Survival Technology solutions.Jan Eskil Hollen, Managing Director, Marine Nordics, Survitec, commented: “This acquisition expands our operational footprint and reinforces our commitment to the Norwegian market. We are pleased to welcome the marine fire specialists from NOHA into the Survitec family. By combining their deep technical expertise with Survitec’s global service network and legacy of innovation, we will accelerate the delivery of integrated fire and survival solutions across the region.”Frode Lemvik, Managing Director of NOHA Nordics, commented: “We wish our colleagues a fond farewell; this acquisition will enable them to continue to thrive in a business fully focused on protecting the marine industry.”This acquisition follows Survitec's series of strategic moves to expand and enhance its capabilities in core markets. It underscores the company’s long-term commitment to innovation and operational excellence in Survival Technology.About SurvitecSurvitec is a global Survival Technology leader to the maritime, defence & government, aerospace and energy sectors. Survitec has over 3,000 employees worldwide, covering 11 manufacturing facilities and over 400 service centres. They operate in over 2,000 ports, spanning 96 countries. Survitec are the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of liferaft, Marine Evacuation Systems (MES) and offshore rental PPE. They are a leading supplier of fire solutions to the maritime industry and hold a market leading position for Pilot Flight Equipment in the aerospace & defence market. The Survitec team live by their purpose “We Exist to Protect Lives”. Throughout its 168-year history, Survitec has remained at the forefront of innovation, design and application engineering and is the trusted name when it comes to critical safety and survival solutions. www.survitecgroup.com For further information, please contact:

