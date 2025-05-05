Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong's Congratulatory Telephone Calls with Foreign Leaders, 5 May 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong received congratulatory telephone calls from the leaders of Australia, Bhutan, Indonesia and Malaysia on 5 May 2025, on the outcome of the Singapore General Election.

Prime Minister Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and looked forward to meeting later this year for the Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, where they will launch the next phase of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Wong also congratulated Prime Minister Albanese on the Australian Labor Party’s victory at the Australian Federal Election on 3 May 2025.

Prime Minister Wong and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay discussed how Singapore and Bhutan could work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address common challenges.

Prime Minister Wong and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Indonesia and expressed confidence that both countries would continue working closely together on their many areas of shared interest.

Prime Minister Wong and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between Singapore and Malaysia, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties and close economic cooperation. They agreed to enhance cooperation bilaterally and with other partners, to address common challenges in an increasingly complex and uncertain global environment.

