Corporate Quarters USA Promotes Nicole Casel to General Manager of U.S. Operations

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Quarters USA , a nationally recognized provider of fully furnished temporary housing solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Nicole Casel to General Manager of U.S. Operations. This marks a significant step in the company’s continued evolution and commitment to delivering exceptional furnished apartment service across all 50 states.Nicole brings over a decade of industry experience to this leadership role and has been a key contributor to Corporate Quarters’ operational success. Her background in housing logistics, client relations, and market development has made her an invaluable member of the team. In her new position, Nicole will oversee all aspects of U.S. operations, ensuring consistent delivery, market readiness, and client satisfaction—especially during high-demand response efforts for disaster recovery and government housing needs.As a trusted partner to FEMA , federal, state, and local agencies, as well as corporate clients, Corporate Quarters USA remains focused on providing responsive, high-quality housing services tailored to disaster recovery and government needs nationwide.About Corporate Quarters USACorporate Quarters USA (staycqusa.com) has been a trusted provider of luxury furnished housing solutions across the United States. Our mission is to offer comfortable, fully equipped accommodation for business travelers, government employees, insurance adjusters, and individuals in transition. Corporate Quarters USA is an award-winning provider of fully furnished temporary housing, offering customized solutions for federal agencies, disaster response teams, and corporate clients. With operational reach across all 50 states, the company specializes in rapid, on-demand housing set-ups tailored to urgent deployment needs.

