Demographic statistics for the first quarter of 2025

MACAU, May 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of Macao at the end of the first quarter of 2025 (687,900) increased by 1,500 year-on-year, due to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. As regards the gender distribution, the female population (369,600) exceeded the male population (318,300), accounting for 53.7% of the total.

In the first quarter, live births (750) and mortality (637) decreased by 106 and 4 respectively year-on-year, while cases of marriage registration (717) dropped by 220. Analysed by underlying cause of death, the top three causes were Neoplasms (225), Diseases of the Circulatory System (181) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (76), which comprised 35.3%, 28.4% and 11.9% of the total respectively.

With respect to the population movement, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (685) went down by 41 year-on-year in the first quarter, while number of individuals newly granted right of abode (539) rose by 267.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2024, number of live births fell by 237 in the first quarter of this year, while mortality grew by 26. Cases of marriage registration reduced by 156. Number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit dropped by 547, whereas number of individuals newly granted right of abode increased by 253. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at the end of the first quarter (183,368) rose by 826.